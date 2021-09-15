Jefferson Road project among construction bids being considered

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Construction bids are under review for a longtime road project in part of Kanawha County, one of 32 projects being considered, the West Virginia Division of Highways announced Tuesday.

A connector road between Trace Fork Shopping Center and Jefferson Road in South Charleston has been mired in delays. In August 2020, WSAZ reported that the project had been at a standstill for nearly nine months.

WSAZ Investigates | Jefferson Road project put on hold more than 9 months

It’s a project that has been talked about for decades.

According to Tuesday’s news release, the project will be funded through Gov. Jim Justice’s Roads to Prosperity highway construction and maintenance program.

WVDOH officials said they hope to award contracts soon.

The nearly half-mile connector will be built between RHL Boulevard near the South Charleston Memorial Ice Arena and Jefferson Road. It will include a 420-foot bridge.

Highway officials say the connector road is being built in conjunction with an ongoing widening project on Jefferson Road.

“In a lot of ways, it’s even more important than the Jefferson Road project,” said West Virginia Department of Transportation Deputy Secretary Jimmy Wriston in a news release.

Both projects are intended to ease congestion on Corridor G and Jefferson Road.

“We look forward to getting that project complete,” Wriston said. “It will be a great benefit to the people in that area.”

Highway officials said many factors will be considered during the bid award process and that it could take a week or longer.

