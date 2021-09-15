Josh Ali facing charges of leaving the scene of an accident

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - According to court documents, Kentucky wide receiver Josh Ali is facing a charge of leaving the scene of an accident earlier this year.

Fayette District Court representatives tell WYMT that a Lexington Police citation filed in March says Ali told police that he was falling asleep at the wheel and hit a car in front of him. The citation says that he left the scene.

Ali has a court appreance on the case scheduled for Monday.

Kentucky Farm Bureau Insurance also filed a lawsuit against Ali on June 29. The complaint says that Ali caused an accident involving someone who is insuraed through the company, further stating that he did not have insurance at the time of the accident.

No exhibits were presented in the complaint.

A UK spokesperson did not immediately reply to questions about the case.

