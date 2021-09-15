KY 7 closed by stuck semi

CARTER COUNTY, KY (WSAZ) - Kentucky Route 7 is closed near the Double “A” Highway as wrecker crews work to free an empty semi-truck.

Carter County dispatchers tell WSAZ the truck bottomed out in a sharp curve and became stuck around 6:20 a.m. Wednesday morning.

No was was hurt. Dispatchers say the road should be reopen sometime in the morning hours.

