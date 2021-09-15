Man accused of sexually assaulting two girls

BOONE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A man from Boone County faces sexual assault charges after the alleged abuse of two underage girls, Boone County Magistrate Court records show.

Jared Randall Lambert, 35, of Wharton, is charged with two counts of sexual assault.

Investigators say the abuse happened repeatedly from about 2013 to 2018. Details from the criminal complaint are too graphic to release, but investigators say Lambert knew both girls.

Lambert is not a current inmate in the West Virginia Regional Jail system, according to the agency’s website.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.