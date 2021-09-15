Advertisement

Man accused of sexually assaulting two girls

A man from Boone County faces sexual assault charges after the alleged abuse of two underage...
A man from Boone County faces sexual assault charges after the alleged abuse of two underage girls.(KVLY)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 5:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOONE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A man from Boone County faces sexual assault charges after the alleged abuse of two underage girls, Boone County Magistrate Court records show.

Jared Randall Lambert, 35, of Wharton, is charged with two counts of sexual assault.

Investigators say the abuse happened repeatedly from about 2013 to 2018. Details from the criminal complaint are too graphic to release, but investigators say Lambert knew both girls.

Lambert is not a current inmate in the West Virginia Regional Jail system, according to the agency’s website.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Troopers say Ramey confessed to murdering Adkins and concealing her body inside the home.
Woman arrested for murder after body is found inside trash bag
Man found unresponsive in vehicle at fast food parking lot
One lane reopened following fiery crash on W.Va. Turnpike
Interstate 77 North is closed late Tuesday night after a crash that involved two sheriff’s...
I-77 North reopens after deputies crash during chase
Norm Macdonald seen at KAABOO 2017 at the Del Mar Racetrack and Fairgrounds on Saturday, Sept....
Norm Macdonald, former ‘Saturday Night Live’ comic, dies

Latest News

New restaurant to open in Boyd County, Kentucky.
First of new restaurants to open in Boyd County
Huntington police investigating case of possible abuse after infant’s death
Huntington police investigating case of possible abuse after infant’s death
Huntington police investigating case of possible abuse after infant’s death
Huntington police investigating case of possible abuse after infant’s death
Bridge Day is scheduled for October 16.
Bridge Day will proceed as planned