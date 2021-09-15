Man arrested for uploading images of child sexual exploitation online

BOYD COUNTY, Ky (WSAZ) - An undercover internet crimes against children investigation led to the arrest of a man in Ashland, Kentucky Tuesday.

The Kentucky State Police (KSP) Electronic Crime Branch arrested Jonathan Taylor Breeding, 23, on charges related to child sexual abuse material.

Breeding is accused of uploading images of child sexual exploitation online.

A search warrant was served at Breeding’s home in Ashland Tuesday and devices officials say he used were seized and taken to KSP’s forensic laboratory for examination.

Breeding is currently charged with one count of promoting a minor under the age of sixteen in a sexual performance.

This charge is a Class-B felony punishable by ten to fifteen years in prison. Ten counts of possessing or viewing matter portraying a minor under the age of twelve in a sexual performance. This charge is a Class-C felony punishable by five to ten years in prison.

Breeding was also charged with seven counts of possessing or viewing matter portraying a minor over the age of twelve in a sexual performance and one count of distribution of matter portraying a minor in a sexual performance. These charges are Class-D felonies punishable by one to five years in prison.

Breeding was lodged in the Boyd County Detention Center.

