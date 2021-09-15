Advertisement

Man pleads guilty to federal gun crime

A man from Ohio pleaded guilty Tuesday to a federal gun crime that stemmed from a shooting in...
A man from Ohio pleaded guilty Tuesday to a federal gun crime that stemmed from a shooting in Huntington.(MGN)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 12:05 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A man from Ohio pleaded guilty Tuesday to a federal gun crime that stemmed from a shooting in Huntington, according to acting U.S. Attorney Lisa G. Johnston.

Omarr Boone, 37, of Ravenna, Ohio, pleaded guilty today to being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Investigators say the incident happened March 9 during a shooting at a Shell gas station in Huntington.

Man arrested after shooting Tuesday night

Boone was arrested after a pursuit, and investigators found a stolen firearm in his vehicle. He was banned from having a gun due to previous felony convictions in Michigan and Ohio.

He faces up to 10 years in prison when he is sentenced Dec. 13.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Troopers say Ramey confessed to murdering Adkins and concealing her body inside the home.
Woman arrested for murder after body is found inside trash bag
A teenager died following a crash Sunday on state Route 522.
High school junior dies after crash
OSHP is investigating an ATV crash in Jackson, Ohio.
Troopers investigate ATV crash
The Mingo County Board of Education on Monday evening voted to require masks at schools.
Mask mandate begins Tuesday for Mingo County
The issue isn’t just affecting those with COVID, but rather anyone who might have a heart...
Intensive care units reach full capacity

Latest News

West Virginia Education Committee meets with state education leaders to discuss school guidance.
WV Education Committee meets with state education leaders to discuss school guidance
W.Va. Drug transparency website launches
W.Va. Drug transparency website launches
Jefferson Road Connector out for bid
Jefferson Road Connector out for bid
Child on dirt bike hits ambulance
Child on dirt bike hits ambulance