Man pleads guilty to federal gun crime
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 12:05 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A man from Ohio pleaded guilty Tuesday to a federal gun crime that stemmed from a shooting in Huntington, according to acting U.S. Attorney Lisa G. Johnston.
Omarr Boone, 37, of Ravenna, Ohio, pleaded guilty today to being a felon in possession of a firearm.
Investigators say the incident happened March 9 during a shooting at a Shell gas station in Huntington.
Man arrested after shooting Tuesday night
Boone was arrested after a pursuit, and investigators found a stolen firearm in his vehicle. He was banned from having a gun due to previous felony convictions in Michigan and Ohio.
He faces up to 10 years in prison when he is sentenced Dec. 13.
Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.