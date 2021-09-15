Man pleads guilty to federal gun crime

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A man from Ohio pleaded guilty Tuesday to a federal gun crime that stemmed from a shooting in Huntington, according to acting U.S. Attorney Lisa G. Johnston.

Omarr Boone, 37, of Ravenna, Ohio, pleaded guilty today to being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Investigators say the incident happened March 9 during a shooting at a Shell gas station in Huntington.

Man arrested after shooting Tuesday night

Boone was arrested after a pursuit, and investigators found a stolen firearm in his vehicle. He was banned from having a gun due to previous felony convictions in Michigan and Ohio.

He faces up to 10 years in prison when he is sentenced Dec. 13.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.