Man with hatchet steals belongings on golf course

By Marlee Pinchok
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 7:10 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - For college players who competed in a Mountain East Conference tournament at Berry Hills Country Club in Kanawha County, making contact with the ball and holding a steady focus is the main goal.

However, that focus hit the rough for one woman when Kanawha County Sheriff’s deputies say a man walked out of the woods with a hatchet and approached her golf cart with belongings inside.

“I’ve been here 31 years and we’ve never had somebody. I mean, we’ll occasionally see someone come out of the woods, but no one has ever been robbed,” Barry Evans, head golf professional at Berry Hills Country Club, said.

Evans says the woman watched the whole incident take place from a distance, but it was still a little too close for comfort.

“She was like 25 feet away from him,” Evans said.

Deputies say the man stole her purse which had her keys, phone, and wallet inside, and then proceeded to walk back into the woods.

“She was really shaken up. I mean, this was a really nice person. I felt really bad for her,” Evans said.

Deputies say the woman did not feel threatened by the man, but rather kind of intimidated.

“Nothing like this has ever happened, that’s for sure,” Evans said.

It was an incident that left no one hurt, but definitely shaken up -- sparking a reminder to always stay alert wherever you are.

Deputies have not found the suspect yet. However, he is described as being somewhat short, has blond hair and was wearing tall socks at the time of the incident, along with no shirt.

Kanawha County Sheriff’s deputies are calling this a larceny case.

