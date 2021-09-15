Advertisement

Pediatrician debunks colic myths

By Josie Fletcher
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 2:46 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

You’re at your wit’s end! Your baby has been crying for hours. You’ve checked everything, and all is as it should be, but they’re miserable... and so are you.

A new survey from Perrigo reveals moms’ biggest struggles and concerns are when it comes to caring for an infant with colic or cow’s milk allergy.

Pediatrician and Parenting Expert, Dr. Jen Trachtenberg, joined Sarah on Studio 3 to discuss some of those findings and provide advice for struggling families.

