Advertisement

Planning a fall roadtrip

By Josie Fletcher
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 2:28 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

The ongoing pandemic changed so many facets of our lives, including the way that we travel.

Instead of jet setting to foreign countries, many are opting to explore their own backyards with a road trip.

Travel filmmaker and host Juliana Broste joined Sarah on Studio 3 to share some of her favorite domestic travel destinations tips on how to get the most for your money.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Troopers say Ramey confessed to murdering Adkins and concealing her body inside the home.
Woman arrested for murder after body is found inside trash bag
Man found unresponsive in vehicle at fast food parking lot
One lane reopened following fiery crash on W.Va. Turnpike
Norm Macdonald seen at KAABOO 2017 at the Del Mar Racetrack and Fairgrounds on Saturday, Sept....
Norm Macdonald, former ‘Saturday Night Live’ comic, dies
Several buildings are set to be demolished by Thanksgiving.
Demolition to begin on former ACF site by Thanksgiving

Latest News

Pediatrician debunks colic myths
Pediatrician debunks colic myths
Healthy aging month: your teeth and gums
Healthy aging month: your teeth and gums
https://dhhr.wv.gov/Pages/default.aspx
Gov. Justice | “We are dealing with a disease attacking the unvaccinated”
Forget, 60, is wanted for attempted lewd molestation of a minor and the delivery of a...
U.S. Marshals searching for man accused of sex crimes against children