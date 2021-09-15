Advertisement

Search for vehicle involved in deadly hit-and-run

(WMBF)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 10:50 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
BOONE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Boone County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a vehicle involved in a deadly hit-and-run.

Deputies say it happened around 3:45 a.m. Wednesday in the Ottawa area.

According to deputies, the vehicle was last seen driving north on Rt. 17. The vehicle could possibly be a 2011-2015 Chevrolet Cruze.

Investigators say the vehicle is missing the cover from the passenger side mirror.

The victim’s name has not been released.

If you have any information about the incident, you are asked to call 304-369-9913. You can remain anonymous.

