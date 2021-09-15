U.S. Marshals searching for man accused of sex crimes against children

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - United States Marshals with the assistance of several other agencies are searching for a fugitive with ties to West Virginia.

U.S. Marshals say Alain Forget, 60, is wanted for attempted lewd and lascivious molestation of a minor and the delivery of a controlled substance to a minor.

Officials say Forget has ties to West Virginia and was last seen in the Fayette County area.

Forget was last known to be driving a 2015 black Chevy Silverado pick-up truck with Florida license plate number HPX138.

If you have any information about Forget’s location or direction of travel, you are urge to call law enforcement or email the tip line at USMS88TIPS@usdoj.gov.

The U.S. Marshals of the Southern District of West Virginia Task Force and the Florida/ Caribbean Regional Fugitive Task Force are involved in the search.

