WSAZ Now Desk | Kentucky Power crews head to Texas to help with restoration efforts

ASHLAND, Ky. (WSAZ) - Crews with Kentucky Power are heading to Texas to help with restoration efforts after Hurricane Nicholas. About 30 crews from Ashland, Pikeville and Hazard will be working in an area just south of Houston.

Cindy Wiseman from Kentucky Power joins the WSAZ Now Desk to talk about how long they will be there and what they will be doing to help get power back on for thousands of customers.

