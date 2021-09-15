WVU hoops releases full 2021-22 schedule
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia Mountaineers basketball season is out and the season regular begins in early November. The nonconference schedule will feature eight games at the WVU Coliseum and five games away from home, including three in the Shriners Children’s Charleston Classic. Here’s the full slate of games this coming season which includes the resumption of the Backyard Brawl against Pitt.
2021-22 WVU Men’s Basketball Schedule
Friday Oct. 29 Akron (charity exhibition) Morgantown
Tuesday Nov. 9 Oakland Morgantown
Friday Nov. 12 Pitt Morgantown
Thursday Nov. 18 vs. Elon $ Charleston, S.C.
Friday Nov. 19 vs. Ole Miss or Marquette $ Charleston, S.C.
Sunday Nov. 21 Shriners Children’s Charleston Classic $ % Charleston, S.C.
Friday Nov. 26 Eastern Kentucky Morgantown
Tuesday Nov. 30 Bellarmine Morgantown
Saturday Dec. 4 Radford Morgantown
Wednesday Dec. 8 Connecticut ^ Morgantown
Sunday Dec. 12 Kent State Morgantown
Saturday Dec. 18 vs. UAB & Birmingham, Ala.
Wednesday Dec. 22 Youngstown State Morgantown
Saturday Jan. 1 at Texas * Austin, Texas
Monday Jan. 3 at TCU * Fort Worth, Texas
Saturday Jan. 8 Kansas State * Morgantown
Tuesday Jan. 11 Oklahoma State * Morgantown
Saturday Jan. 15 at Kansas * Lawrence, Kan.
Tuesday Jan. 18 Baylor * Morgantown
Saturday Jan. 22 at Texas Tech * Lubbock, Texas
Wednesday Jan. 26 Oklahoma * Morgantown
Saturday Jan. 29 at Arkansas ! Fayetteville, Ark.
Monday Jan. 31 at Baylor * Waco, Texas
Saturday Feb. 5 Texas Tech * Morgantown
Tuesday Feb. 8 Iowa State * Morgantown
Saturday Feb. 12 at Oklahoma State * Stillwater, Okla.
Monday Feb. 14 at Kansas State * Manhattan, Kan.
Saturday Feb. 19 Kansas * Morgantown
Wednesday Feb. 23 at Iowa State * Ames, Iowa
Saturday Feb. 26 Texas * Morgantown
Tuesday Mar. 1 at Oklahoma * Norman, Okla.
Saturday Mar. 5 TCU * Morgantown
Wed.-Sat. Mar. 9-12 Phillips 66 Big 12 Championship Kansas City, Mo.
