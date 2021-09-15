WVU hoops releases full 2021-22 schedule

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia Mountaineers basketball season is out and the season regular begins in early November. The nonconference schedule will feature eight games at the WVU Coliseum and five games away from home, including three in the Shriners Children’s Charleston Classic. Here’s the full slate of games this coming season which includes the resumption of the Backyard Brawl against Pitt.

2021-22 WVU Men’s Basketball Schedule

Friday Oct. 29 Akron (charity exhibition) Morgantown

Tuesday Nov. 9 Oakland Morgantown

Friday Nov. 12 Pitt Morgantown

Thursday Nov. 18 vs. Elon $ Charleston, S.C.

Friday Nov. 19 vs. Ole Miss or Marquette $ Charleston, S.C.

Sunday Nov. 21 Shriners Children’s Charleston Classic $ % Charleston, S.C.

Friday Nov. 26 Eastern Kentucky Morgantown

Tuesday Nov. 30 Bellarmine Morgantown

Saturday Dec. 4 Radford Morgantown

Wednesday Dec. 8 Connecticut ^ Morgantown

Sunday Dec. 12 Kent State Morgantown

Saturday Dec. 18 vs. UAB & Birmingham, Ala.

Wednesday Dec. 22 Youngstown State Morgantown

Saturday Jan. 1 at Texas * Austin, Texas

Monday Jan. 3 at TCU * Fort Worth, Texas

Saturday Jan. 8 Kansas State * Morgantown

Tuesday Jan. 11 Oklahoma State * Morgantown

Saturday Jan. 15 at Kansas * Lawrence, Kan.

Tuesday Jan. 18 Baylor * Morgantown

Saturday Jan. 22 at Texas Tech * Lubbock, Texas

Wednesday Jan. 26 Oklahoma * Morgantown

Saturday Jan. 29 at Arkansas ! Fayetteville, Ark.

Monday Jan. 31 at Baylor * Waco, Texas

Saturday Feb. 5 Texas Tech * Morgantown

Tuesday Feb. 8 Iowa State * Morgantown

Saturday Feb. 12 at Oklahoma State * Stillwater, Okla.

Monday Feb. 14 at Kansas State * Manhattan, Kan.

Saturday Feb. 19 Kansas * Morgantown

Wednesday Feb. 23 at Iowa State * Ames, Iowa

Saturday Feb. 26 Texas * Morgantown

Tuesday Mar. 1 at Oklahoma * Norman, Okla.

Saturday Mar. 5 TCU * Morgantown

Wed.-Sat. Mar. 9-12 Phillips 66 Big 12 Championship Kansas City, Mo.

