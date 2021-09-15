Advertisement

WVU hoops releases full 2021-22 schedule

WVU men's basketball
By Jim Treacy
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 4:44 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia Mountaineers basketball season is out and the season regular begins in early November. The nonconference schedule will feature eight games at the WVU Coliseum and five games away from home, including three in the Shriners Children’s Charleston Classic. Here’s the full slate of games this coming season which includes the resumption of the Backyard Brawl against Pitt.

2021-22 WVU Men’s Basketball Schedule

Friday             Oct. 29            Akron (charity exhibition)                            Morgantown

Tuesday          Nov. 9             Oakland                                                          Morgantown

Friday             Nov. 12           Pitt                                                                  Morgantown

Thursday        Nov. 18           vs. Elon $                                                        Charleston, S.C.

Friday             Nov. 19           vs. Ole Miss or Marquette $                          Charleston, S.C.

Sunday           Nov. 21           Shriners Children’s Charleston Classic $ %  Charleston, S.C.

Friday             Nov. 26           Eastern Kentucky                                          Morgantown

Tuesday          Nov. 30           Bellarmine                                                      Morgantown

Saturday         Dec. 4              Radford                                                          Morgantown

Wednesday    Dec. 8              Connecticut ^                                                Morgantown

Sunday           Dec. 12            Kent State                                                      Morgantown

Saturday         Dec. 18            vs. UAB &                                                        Birmingham, Ala.

Wednesday    Dec. 22            Youngstown State                                        Morgantown

Saturday         Jan. 1              at Texas *                                                       Austin, Texas

Monday          Jan. 3              at TCU *                                                          Fort Worth, Texas

Saturday         Jan. 8              Kansas State *                                                Morgantown

Tuesday          Jan. 11            Oklahoma State *                                          Morgantown

Saturday         Jan. 15            at Kansas *                                                     Lawrence, Kan.

Tuesday          Jan. 18            Baylor *                                                          Morgantown

Saturday         Jan. 22            at Texas Tech *                                              Lubbock, Texas

Wednesday    Jan. 26            Oklahoma *                                                   Morgantown

Saturday         Jan. 29            at Arkansas !                                                  Fayetteville, Ark.

Monday          Jan. 31            at Baylor *                                                      Waco, Texas

Saturday         Feb. 5              Texas Tech *                                                   Morgantown

Tuesday          Feb. 8              Iowa State *                                                   Morgantown

Saturday         Feb. 12            at Oklahoma State *                                     Stillwater, Okla.

Monday          Feb. 14            at Kansas State *                                           Manhattan, Kan.

Saturday         Feb. 19            Kansas *                                                         Morgantown

Wednesday    Feb. 23            at Iowa State *                                               Ames, Iowa

Saturday         Feb. 26            Texas *                                                            Morgantown

Tuesday          Mar. 1             at Oklahoma *                                               Norman, Okla.

Saturday         Mar. 5             TCU *                                                              Morgantown

Wed.-Sat.       Mar. 9-12        Phillips 66 Big 12 Championship                  Kansas City, Mo.

