4 more COVID-related deaths reported in Kanawha County
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 4:13 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Four more COVID-related deaths are reported in Kanawha County.
Health officials said the latest victims were a 23-year-old woman, a 61-year-old woman, and two 65-year-old women.
Three of the victims, including the 23-year-old woman, were unvaccinated, according to health officials. Their deaths bring the overall death toll to 367 people.
The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department also reported 183 new COVID cases, bringing the pandemic total to 16,972 cases throughout the county.
