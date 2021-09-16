4 more COVID-related deaths reported in Kanawha County

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Four more COVID-related deaths are reported in Kanawha County.

Health officials said the latest victims were a 23-year-old woman, a 61-year-old woman, and two 65-year-old women.

Three of the victims, including the 23-year-old woman, were unvaccinated, according to health officials. Their deaths bring the overall death toll to 367 people.

The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department also reported 183 new COVID cases, bringing the pandemic total to 16,972 cases throughout the county.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.