Advertisement

4 more COVID-related deaths reported in Kanawha County

Four more COVID-related deaths are reported in Kanawha County, along with 183 new cases.
Four more COVID-related deaths are reported in Kanawha County, along with 183 new cases.(KFYR)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 4:13 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Four more COVID-related deaths are reported in Kanawha County.

Health officials said the latest victims were a 23-year-old woman, a 61-year-old woman, and two 65-year-old women.

Three of the victims, including the 23-year-old woman, were unvaccinated, according to health officials. Their deaths bring the overall death toll to 367 people.

The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department also reported 183 new COVID cases, bringing the pandemic total to 16,972 cases throughout the county.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies are searching for the car involved in the hit and run.
Resident finds man struck and killed by car along highway
Huntington police investigating case of possible abuse after infant’s death
Huntington police investigating case of possible abuse after infant’s death
A man was taken to the hospital Wednesday night after a tree fell on his car along Greenbrier...
Man seriously injured after tree falls on car
Troopers say Ramey confessed to murdering Adkins and concealing her body inside the home.
Woman arrested for murder after body is found inside trash bag
Forget, 60, is wanted for attempted lewd molestation of a minor and the delivery of a...
U.S. Marshals searching for man accused of sex crimes against children

Latest News

First responders are working Thursday afternoon to “quell a mass inmate disturbance” at the...
‘Mass inmate disturbance’ reported at jail in southeast Ohio
Afghan refugees line up for food in a dining hall at Fort Bliss' Doña Ana Village where they...
Ohio to receive 855 displaced Afghans
Crews are responding Thursday following a water main break in Charleston.
High water issues in Charleston after water main break; road closed
Three more deaths connected with COVID-19 are reported in Scioto County, Ohio.
Three more COVID-related deaths reported in southeast Ohio county