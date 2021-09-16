Advertisement

Attorneys General urge the President to reverse course on vaccine mandate

By wsaz news staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 3:05 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WSAZ) - Attorneys General from West Virginia, Kentucky and Ohio have joined a 24-state letter urging President Biden to reconsider the vaccine mandate requiring employers with more than 100 workers to mandate vaccinations against COVID-19.

If the mandate is imposed, the letter’s authors vow to challenge it in court.

The coalition argues President Biden’s mandate will force at least some Americans to leave the job market instead of complying. The attorneys general also say the believe some of those leaving their posts will be essential healthcare workers.

Legally, the attorneys general claim President Biden’s mandate sidesteps Congress and reaches beyond the intent of the Occupational Safety and Health Act (OSHA).

The South Carolina-led letter includes, Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, West Virginia and Wyoming.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies are searching for the car involved in the hit and run.
Resident finds man struck and killed by car along highway
Huntington police investigating case of possible abuse after infant’s death
Huntington police investigating case of possible abuse after infant’s death
Troopers say Ramey confessed to murdering Adkins and concealing her body inside the home.
Woman arrested for murder after body is found inside trash bag
A man was taken to the hospital Wednesday night after a tree fell on his car along Greenbrier...
Man seriously injured after tree falls on car
Forget, 60, is wanted for attempted lewd molestation of a minor and the delivery of a...
U.S. Marshals searching for man accused of sex crimes against children

Latest News

TikTok logo
Spring Valley High School reports damage connected to viral social media challenge
Elevate your tailgate game
Elevate your tailgate game
A look back at fall parades
A look back at fall parades
Profound treatment at Living Well
Profound treatment at Living Well