Attorneys General urge the President to reverse course on vaccine mandate

(WSAZ) - Attorneys General from West Virginia, Kentucky and Ohio have joined a 24-state letter urging President Biden to reconsider the vaccine mandate requiring employers with more than 100 workers to mandate vaccinations against COVID-19.

If the mandate is imposed, the letter’s authors vow to challenge it in court.

The coalition argues President Biden’s mandate will force at least some Americans to leave the job market instead of complying. The attorneys general also say the believe some of those leaving their posts will be essential healthcare workers.

Legally, the attorneys general claim President Biden’s mandate sidesteps Congress and reaches beyond the intent of the Occupational Safety and Health Act (OSHA).

The South Carolina-led letter includes, Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, West Virginia and Wyoming.

