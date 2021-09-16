Advertisement

Broadway’s WAITRESS to open the 85th Season of the Marshall Artists Series

(WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Sep. 16, 2021
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The diner is “Opening Up” in Huntington with a full cast for the return of the national tour of WAITRESS, the Broadway musical from Grammy® Award-winner Sara Bareilles.

Meet Jenna, a waitress and expert pie-maker who dreams of a way out of her small town and rocky marriage. Pouring her heart into her pies, she crafts desserts that mirror her topsy-turvy life such as “The Key (Lime) to Happiness Pie” and “Betrayed By My Eggs Pie.” When a baking contest in a nearby county — and a satisfying encounter with someone new — show Jenna a chance at a fresh start, she must find the courage to seize it. Change is on the menu, as long as Jenna can write her own perfectly personal recipe for happiness.

WAITRESS opened April 24, 2016 at Broadway’s Brooks Atkinson Theatre, and it was among the first to re-open on Broadway after being shut down due to COVID-19.

Tickets to WAITRESS are $98.42|$81.97 | $71.00 | $64.42.  To order tickets, call 304-696-6656 or order online at ticketmaster.com. You may also purchase tickets at our box office located in the Joan C. Edwards Performing Arts Center on the campus of Marshall University. The box office hours are Monday – Friday from noon to 4pm.

