Charleston City Councilman dies in car accident

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A Charleston city councilman has died following a car crash Wednesday night.

Mayor Amy Goodwin issued a statement about the passing of Councilman John Kennedy Bailey after an accident on Greenbrier Street.

According to officials, a call came in just before 9 p.m. Wednesday that a tree had fallen on a vehicle in the1200 block of Greenbrier Street.

A child was also in the car, but was not injured.

Bailey was transported to the hospital with critical injuries. Shortly after arriving, he was pronounced dead.

Councilman Bailey was a council member at-large.

He was the chair of the Environment and Recycling Committee and a member of the Ordinance and Rules Committee.

A portion of Mayor Goodwin’s statement announced that all city flags will be lowered to half-staff Thursday in honor of Councilman Bailey’s service to the City of Charleston and her people.

Bailey leaves behind his wife Holly, sons Jack and Brooks and daughter Lisette.

The Kanawha County Commission offered the following statement on the passing of Charleston City Councilman John Kennedy Bailey, “We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Councilman Bailey. Councilman Bailey was a leader in the Community, a father and a husband. We mourn his loss and our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends, and the City of Charleston. To show our support to the City of Charleston and to honor Councilman Bailey, the Kanawha County Commission will lower its State flags to half-staff on the County Courthouse Complex today.”

You can read his obituary here and find a link to the funeral service, which will be streamed, here.

