Charleston woman sentenced to federal prison for business fraud

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A woman from Charleston was sentenced Wednesday to nearly three years in federal prison for defrauding businesses of more than half a million dollars.

Acting U.S. Attorney Lisa G. Johnston released that information, saying Misty Brotherton-Tanner, 41, was sentenced to 33 months. Her charges include wire fraud and money laundering.

Investigators say Brotherton-Tanner must pay restitution of $537,173 for the missing funds. They say she served as a bookkeeper and accountant for several businesses in the Charleston area. From about 2014 to 2020, investigators say she “devised a scheme” to defraud those businesses.

Tax preparer charged in nearly 600K fraud scheme

According to investigators, Brotherton-Tanner used electronic transactions to move funds back and forth to appear legitimate – even indicating that taxes had been paid.

Investigators added that Brotherton-Tanner also stole money on behalf of her mother, who also pleaded guilty in connection with the case and was sentenced to probation.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.