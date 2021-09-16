Advertisement

Charleston woman sentenced to federal prison for business fraud

A woman from Charleston was sentenced Wednesday to nearly three years in federal prison for...
A woman from Charleston was sentenced Wednesday to nearly three years in federal prison for defrauding businesses of more than half a million dollars.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 10:44 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A woman from Charleston was sentenced Wednesday to nearly three years in federal prison for defrauding businesses of more than half a million dollars.

Acting U.S. Attorney Lisa G. Johnston released that information, saying Misty Brotherton-Tanner, 41, was sentenced to 33 months. Her charges include wire fraud and money laundering.

Investigators say Brotherton-Tanner must pay restitution of $537,173 for the missing funds. They say she served as a bookkeeper and accountant for several businesses in the Charleston area. From about 2014 to 2020, investigators say she “devised a scheme” to defraud those businesses.

Tax preparer charged in nearly 600K fraud scheme

According to investigators, Brotherton-Tanner used electronic transactions to move funds back and forth to appear legitimate – even indicating that taxes had been paid.

Investigators added that Brotherton-Tanner also stole money on behalf of her mother, who also pleaded guilty in connection with the case and was sentenced to probation.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Troopers say Ramey confessed to murdering Adkins and concealing her body inside the home.
Woman arrested for murder after body is found inside trash bag
Man found unresponsive in vehicle at fast food parking lot
Deputies are searching for the car involved in the hit and run.
Resident finds man struck and killed by car along highway
Forget, 60, is wanted for attempted lewd molestation of a minor and the delivery of a...
U.S. Marshals searching for man accused of sex crimes against children
Interstate 77 North is closed late Tuesday night after a crash that involved two sheriff’s...
I-77 North reopens after deputies crash during chase

Latest News

The girl wasn't at school at the time of the accident because she was quarantining after being...
Girl on bike collides with ambulance at intersection
Frontier repair truck parked in West Virginia.
Copper theft leads to Frontier outage
One person has been taken to the hospital Wednesday night after suffering a heart attack and...
Man taken to hospital after tree falls on car
The Marshall University Presidential Search Committee will present a list of recommended...
Search for next Marshall University president narrowed to 16