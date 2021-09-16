Advertisement

City Councilman dies in car accident

Charleston Councilman John Kennedy Bailey died in a car accident Wednesday night.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 6:18 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A Charleston city councilman is dead after a car crash Wednesday night.

Mayor Amy Goodwin issued a statement that Councilman John Kennedy Bailey died after an accident on Greenbrier Street.

Bailey was a council member at-large.

He was the chair of the Environment and Recycling Committee and a member of the Ordinance and Rules Commmittee.

A portion of Mayor Goodwin’s statement announced that all city flags will be lowered to half-staff Thursday in honor of Councilman Bailey’s service to the City of Charleston and her people.

Bailey leaves behind his wife Holly, sons Jack and Brooks and daughter Lisette.

More details are expected to be released Thursday on the accident causing Councilman Bailey’s death.

