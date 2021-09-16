COVID-19 W.Va. | 46 counties ‘in the red’

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The coronavirus death toll grew by 17 in West Virginia on Thursday.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed the deaths of a 53-year old female from Mercer County, an 84-year old male from Wood County, a 65-year old male from Wood County, a 52-year old male from Ritchie County, a 79-year old female from Raleigh County, a 91-year old female from Preston County, a 56-year old female from Wetzel County, a 70-year old male from Kanawha County, a 52-year old male from Kanawha County, a 45-year old male from Greenbrier County, an 89-year old male from Wetzel County, a 77-year old male from Marion County, a 67-year old female from Preston County, a 46-year old male from Kanawha County, an 89-year old female from Raleigh County, a 33-year old female from Kanawha County, and a 56-year old female from Harrison County.

The additional reported deaths bring the total number of deaths to 3,313.

2,135 cases of COVID-19 were added to the COVID-19 dashboard overnight, bringing the total number of cases in the state to 217,119

1,783 cases of the COVID-19 variant Delta have been reported as of Thursday and 46 counties are color-coded as red on the County Alert System map.

According to the DHHR, there have been 3,644,765 total laboratory results received for COVID-19.

893 West Virginians are currently in the hospital with COVID-19 complications, 275 have been admitted into the ICU and 160 are on ventilators.

185,033 West Virginians have recovered from COVID-19 complications.

946,415 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in West Virginia.

74 percent of the eligible population have received their first dose of the vaccine, while 60 percent of the population is fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

West Virginians 12 years and older are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. To learn more about the vaccine, or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965. West Virginians ages 12 and older who have had at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine can register for the second Do it for Babydog: Save a life, Change your life vaccine sweepstakes by visiting doitforbabydog.wv.gov.

CASES PER COUNTY­­­­­­: Barbour (2,217), Berkeley (15,581), Boone (2,840), Braxton (1,574), Brooke (2,675), Cabell (12,343), Calhoun (741), Clay (953), Doddridge (918), Fayette (4,831), Gilmer (1,106), Grant (1,727), Greenbrier (3,992), Hampshire (2,500), Hancock (3,370), Hardy (2,026), Harrison (8,205), Jackson (2,961), Jefferson (5,765), Kanawha (20,112), Lewis (2,187), Lincoln (2,187), Logan (4,422), Marion (6,035), Marshall (4,528), Mason (2,930), McDowell (2,223), Mercer (6,959), Mineral (3,763), Mingo (3,722), Monongalia (11,012), Monroe (1,792), Morgan (1,653), Nicholas (2,751), Ohio (5,297), Pendleton (966), Pleasants (1,193), Pocahontas (919), Preston (3,800), Putnam (7,062), Raleigh (9,388), Randolph (4,239), Ritchie (1,112), Roane (1,034), Summers (1,150), Taylor (1,747), Tucker (819), Tyler (1,119), Upshur (3,228), Wayne (4,404), Webster (851), Wetzel (2,055), Wirt (637), Wood (10,556), Wyoming (2,942).

