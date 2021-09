INSTITUTE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Crews battled a house fire that broke out early Thursday morning in Institute.

It happened on the 100 block of Smith Avenue around 1:30 a.m.

Kanawha County emergency dispatchers say everyone got out of the home safely and there were no injuries.

As of 2 a.m., crews were still on scene battling the flames.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.