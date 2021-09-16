Advertisement

Fall retreat with Brown Dog Yoga

By Josie Fletcher
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 2:04 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

The Brown Dog Yoga Fall Retreat: “Out of the City and Into the Mountains Retreat,” kicks off Friday, September 24 at 6 p.m. at The Resort Glade Spring in Daniels, West Virginia.

Call Brown Dog Yoga at 681-204-3968 to buy your ticket. Call The Resort at Glade Springs at 304-763-2000 to book your room.

Check Brown Dog Yoga out at browndogyoga.com for full schedules at both Huntington and Barboursville locations, pricing options, and information on their upcoming events and trainings.

