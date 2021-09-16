First Warning Forecast | Summery feel lasts through weekend

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Once the sun finally broke out Thursday afternoon, temperatures quickly rose to the 80s. This summery feel will continue through the weekend as afternoon highs stay fairly steady in the mid 80s. Mainly dry conditions prevail outside of daily isolated rain chances. By next week, however, a strong cold front will swing through, bringing renewed rounds of showers and thunderstorms plus cooler temperatures just in time for the start of fall.

Isolated showers continue through sunset Thursday evening, focused mainly across southern and eastern portions of the region. Temperatures fall to the upper 60s by midnight.

Expect a mostly clear sky Thursday night with areas of fog developing as low temperatures fall to the mid 60s.

Friday and Saturday both see a mostly sunny sky with just an isolated shower or two possible. High temperatures rise to the mid 80s.

Sunday stays dry with continued sunshine as high temperatures reach the mid 80s.

Isolated showers return on Monday but with still a good deal of sunshine as high temperatures remain steady in the mid 80s.

Showers and thunderstorms become a bit more widespread on Tuesday with temperatures staying near 80 degrees in the afternoon.

On Wednesday, showers and thunderstorms are likely throughout the day. Temperatures could experience a pretty sharp drop, falling from near 80 degrees around midday to near 60 degrees by sunset.

Thursday will see afternoon temperatures staying in the 70s under a partly cloudy sky with just an isolated shower possible. It will feel appropriate for the first full day of fall.

