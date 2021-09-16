Girl on bike collides with ambulance at intersection

BURLINGTON, Ohio (WSAZ) - What was supposed to be a day of quarantine at home turned into a huge scare and a trip to the hospital for a little girl.

Rylee Devaney, who’s 8, was riding her battery-powered dirt bike in her neighborhood a little before 1 p.m. Tuesday.

She was a couple blocks from her home in Burlington when the Ohio State Highway Patrol says she ran a stop sign at an intersection on Township Road 1026 and crashed into an ambulance with its lights on. The ambulance was on its way to another call.

The Burlington Elementary third-grader’s grandma, Lavona Jones, says Rylee suffered a broken foot, a broken heel, and road rash.

“I thought I was going to have a heart attack,” Jones said. “Usually she rides in front of the house and around the yard and in a neighbor’s yard who has a big field, but Tuesday she did go other places she wasn’t supposed to.”

The grandma says she’s raising four grandkids and also works three days a week.

She and her grandkids have been quarantining since last Thursday after being exposed to a relative with COVID-19.

She says taking care of grandkids when they can’t be in school can be overwhelming.

“Since we’re being in quarantine, it’s an all-day job,” she said. “When school was in, we’d take them to school and pick them up from school. It’s been very hard taking care of four children.”

Rex Burton, who lives by the scene of the accident, says it’s a reminder why he never lets his kids ride bikes in the neighborhood.

“There’s a lot of traffic,” Burton said. “They fly up and down this road.”

Ohio State Highway Patrol says the girl’s guardian could be charged and have to pay a fine. They want to reiterate those types of battery-powered bikes are not permitted on any road.

They say the ambulance that was hit stayed at the scene and tended to the girl.

Jones says her granddaughter got to come home from the hospital Tuesday evening but went back Wednesday because she was in severe pain again.

A witness says the girl hit the ambulance near the driver-side wheel.

