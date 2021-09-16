Advertisement

Gov. Beshear again urges vaccines as Ky. hospitals continue to be hit hard

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 12:24 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT/WFIE) - Governor Andy Beshear held another Team Kentucky Update Thursday:

During the update, he once again emphasized how dire the COVID situation is in the Commonwealth.

Governor Beshear said hospitals statewide continue to be hit hard.

He said they have just 93 total adult ICU beds available throughout the state and 66 of the state’s 96 hospitals are currently experiencing critical staffing shortages.

He also said 25 kids are now hospitalized with COVID.

In order to help with staffing at hospitals, over 400 members of the Kentucky National Guard are helping at 25 different hospitals. Governor Beshear says this frees up more hospital staff to care for those who are hospitalized.

Beshear announced that over 2.6 million in Kentucky have at least had their first COVID shot, which is 59% of all Kentuckians.

Governor Beshear says those unvaccinated continue to be the majority of COVID hospitalizations and deaths.

Dr. Steven Stacks warned Kentuckians about the dangers of a “twindemic” as the flu season nears. He urged Kentuckians to get the flu vaccine to help keep the hospitals from exceeding capacity.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT/WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies are searching for the car involved in the hit and run.
Resident finds man struck and killed by car along highway
Huntington police investigating case of possible abuse after infant’s death
Huntington police investigating case of possible abuse after infant’s death
Troopers say Ramey confessed to murdering Adkins and concealing her body inside the home.
Woman arrested for murder after body is found inside trash bag
A man was taken to the hospital Wednesday night after a tree fell on his car along Greenbrier...
Man seriously injured after tree falls on car
Forget, 60, is wanted for attempted lewd molestation of a minor and the delivery of a...
U.S. Marshals searching for man accused of sex crimes against children

Latest News

Attorneys General urge the President to reverse course on vaccine mandate
TikTok logo
Spring Valley High School reports damage connected to viral social media challenge
Elevate your tailgate game
Elevate your tailgate game
A look back at fall parades
A look back at fall parades
Profound treatment at Living Well
Profound treatment at Living Well