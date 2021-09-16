High water issues in Charleston after water main break; road closed

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A water main break has flooded a portion of Washington Street East Thursday in Charleston.

High water can be seen near Charleston Area Medical Center.

High water has also been reported along Morris Street.

West Virginia American Water has arrived to assess the situation. The road is closed in that area and could be shut down as long as 11 p.m. for repairs.

No customers are expected to be out of water service in the area.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.