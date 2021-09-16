Advertisement

Hurricane High student among latest big WV Vaccination Sweepstakes winners

A Hurricane High School student was among the latest big winners Thursday in the “Do it for...
A Hurricane High School student was among the latest big winners Thursday in the “Do it for Babydog: Round 2” Vaccination Sweepstakes.(WV Governor's Office)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 7:32 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HURRICANE, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A Hurricane High School student was among the latest big winners Thursday in the “Do it for Babydog: Round 2” Vaccination Sweepstakes.

Livvi Miller received a full four-year scholarship to any public college or university in the state, according to a release from Gov. Jim Justice’s office.

Miller’s parents, classmates, teachers, and administrators from Hurricane High School joined her during the special presentation, as well as the county superintendent and other school leaders.

The scholarship is worth more than $100,000.

Earlier Thursday, Justice handed out other prizes, including a custom sports car to a man in Fayette County.

For more information about the contest, which reward residents for being vaccinated against COVID-19, as well as other winners, tap here.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies are searching for the car involved in the hit and run.
Resident finds man struck and killed by car along highway
Huntington police investigating case of possible abuse after infant’s death
Huntington police investigating case of possible abuse after infant’s death
A man was taken to the hospital Wednesday night after a tree fell on his car along Greenbrier...
Man seriously injured after tree falls on car
Troopers say Ramey confessed to murdering Adkins and concealing her body inside the home.
Woman arrested for murder after body is found inside trash bag
Forget, 60, is wanted for attempted lewd molestation of a minor and the delivery of a...
U.S. Marshals searching for man accused of sex crimes against children

Latest News

WSAZ's Brendan Tierney sits down for an exclusive interview with Appalachian Power President...
WSAZ Investigates | Power Struggle
WSAZ's Brendan Tierney previews his Power Struggle investigation
WSAZ's Brendan Tierney previews his Power Struggle investigation
Calendar generic
Later school start for Kanawha County students in 2022-2023
Health department officials say patients must be COVID-positive, at least 12 years old, and...
KCHD antibody clinic seeks approval