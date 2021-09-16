Hurricane High student among latest big WV Vaccination Sweepstakes winners

HURRICANE, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A Hurricane High School student was among the latest big winners Thursday in the “Do it for Babydog: Round 2” Vaccination Sweepstakes.

Livvi Miller received a full four-year scholarship to any public college or university in the state, according to a release from Gov. Jim Justice’s office.

Miller’s parents, classmates, teachers, and administrators from Hurricane High School joined her during the special presentation, as well as the county superintendent and other school leaders.

The scholarship is worth more than $100,000.

Earlier Thursday, Justice handed out other prizes, including a custom sports car to a man in Fayette County.

For more information about the contest, which reward residents for being vaccinated against COVID-19, as well as other winners, tap here.

