Advertisement

Kentucky Wesleyan student victim of assault, police report says

Video of incident goes viral on TikTok
A Kentucky Wesleyan student was the victim of fourth-degree assault after a driving disagreement
A Kentucky Wesleyan student was the victim of fourth-degree assault after a driving disagreement(14 News)
By Jordan Yaney
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 8:47 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - A Kentucky Wesleyan College student was the victim of fourth-degree assault earlier this month, according to a police report.

The report states that senior Armand Childs accidentally cut off Daniel Crabtree on KY 54.

Shortly afterward, Crabtree then followed Childs and his girlfriend to a restaurant parking lot, where he allegedly opened the driver’s side door, spit on Childs and called him a racial slur.

In a statement released on the college’s official Facebook page on Wednesday morning, KWC officials said, “One of our family members was recently the victim of what many have viewed as a ‘hate crime.’”

Crabtree was charged with fourth-degree assault following the incident.

According to Kentucky law, the sentencing judge has to be the one to determine a crime a hate crime.

“It just happened so fast,” Childs said. “I just couldn’t believe it. It was almost like things you see on social media, and you’re like, ‘That will never happen to me,’ but when you’re in that moment, you never really know what you’ll do.”

Childs’ response was a calm one. He simply shut his car door and wiped the spit off his body.

While the accusation that Crabtree spitted on Childs has not been confirmed by police or a judge, a viral TikTok of the incident appears to show Crabtree spitting on Childs. (Warning: video NSFW).

“Had I retaliated, as many people are saying they would’ve retaliated, you never know how the picture would’ve been painted,” Childs said.

Childs says he needed to take the high road in this situation, even if it might have hurt his pride.

Crabtree has not been convicted of anything, only charged. He is set to appear in court on Friday.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies are searching for the car involved in the hit and run.
Resident finds man struck and killed by car along highway
Huntington police investigating case of possible abuse after infant’s death
Huntington police investigating case of possible abuse after infant’s death
Troopers say Ramey confessed to murdering Adkins and concealing her body inside the home.
Woman arrested for murder after body is found inside trash bag
A man was taken to the hospital Wednesday night after a tree fell on his car along Greenbrier...
Man seriously injured after tree falls on car
Forget, 60, is wanted for attempted lewd molestation of a minor and the delivery of a...
U.S. Marshals searching for man accused of sex crimes against children

Latest News

Distracted driving safety corridor, US 33 to see increased enforcement
https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/Pages/default.aspx
COVID-19 W.Va. | 46 counties ‘in the red’
Hundreds of Afghan refugees to resettle in Ohio, Kentucky
Hundreds of Afghan refugees to resettle in Ohio, Kentucky
Man dies in car crash in Pike County, Ohio
Man dies in car crash in Pike County, Ohio
Charleston city councilman dies in accident
Charleston city councilman dies in accident