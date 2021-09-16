Later school start for Kanawha County students in 2022-2023

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Kanawha County students will begin school on August 22, 2022.

Board members voted 5-0 for the later school start for the 2022-2023 school year.

The school year will end on May 25.

A tweet from the Kanawha County Board of Education said:

“The Board approved a traditional school year calendar for 2022-2023 that begins on Monday, Aug. 22. The first semester ends before winter break. The school year ends on May 25th without any needed modifications. The vote was 5-0.”

