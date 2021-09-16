Local grocery store calls out road conditions with sign: ‘What a state embarrassment’

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A sign that is typically used to advertise the deals of the Piggly Wiggly in Kanawha City, instead used the display to show their frustrations with the road they sit along. Their sign reads: “It’s past time to pave MacCorkle Ave. What a state embarrassment.”

“Every business in Kanawha City should have the same thing up on their billboard,” said Nina Rutledge, who has lived off of MacCorkle Avenue in Kanawha City for the last five years. “It affects every business in Kanawha City, everybody that comes to Kanawha City hits MacCorkle Avenue (and) it says a lot about how the city looks.”

“You know given that Kanawha City is supposed to be one of the better areas to live in within Charleston. The roads are in pretty bad shape, given there are a lot of potholes,” said Tiara Hazell, who also drives MacCorkle Avenue everyday.

WSAZ reached out to Piggly Wiggly twice on Wednesday to speak with them about their sign. Though we never heard back, their message spoke for itself.

“I think the whole community is just so fed up and frustrated. I mean, we’ve basically given up and it’s really sad because Kanawha City is a vibrant part of Charleston,” said Julie Schleider, who owns the Dixieland Carpet Outlet along MacCorkle Avenue. “(Kanawha City) is a very large tax base that should not look like it does, and it’s been so neglected by the state and we don’t know what else to do. It’s pretty frustrating.”

In October 2020, WSAZ reported the frustrations of local residents and former Del. Andrew Robinson regarding the condition of the road. During that story, WSAZ spoke with Schleider who said in the last 11 months, nothing has changed.

“The roads still look exactly the same. They’ve patched a hole here and there, but it just keeps getting band-aided over and over.”

“They need to resurface (the road) and not just come through and drop blacktop in the holes. That’s not going to work,” Rutledge said. “We’re coming into wintertime, and it’s going to be even worse in the spring because they haven’t done anything.”

The West Virginia Department of Transportation Public Relations Office sent WSAZ a statement that said, in part:

“The DOH does have projects on MacCorkle Avenue in Kanawha City, which include drainage so that the final pavement will last and Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) compliant sidewalk ramps to serve the needs of every citizen.”

The DOH told WSAZ we can expect more information on their current and future projects for the road by Thursday.

