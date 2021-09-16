A look back at fall parades

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

The fall festival in Barboursville is off to a muddy start as last night’s carnival opening succumbed to muddy grounds.

Tonight’s show will go on as planned as the festival grand parade winds its way through the village.

To get you ready for this big event that dates back 40 years, Tony Cavalier has a retro look at two parades that make the seasonal change from summer to fall so special.

