Advertisement

Man shot during armed robbery at upscale restaurant

By WCBS Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WCBS) - Gunfire rang out Wednesday night at a restaurant on Manhattan’s Upper East Side.

It was an armed robbery that ended with a man shot and injured.

Staff cleaned blood and glass off a sidewalk on Thursday morning in front of Philippe, an upscale establishment on East 60th Street and Madison Avenue, after a diner was robbed and another was shot around 10 p.m. the night before.

Police say two suspects approached two different outdoor tables saying, “This is a stickup.”

One suspect flashed his weapon and stole the Rolex of a 31-year-old victim who was having dinner with his wife.

The other suspect approached a 28-year-old man who tried to stop him by knocking the gun away.

There was a struggle before the gun went off and the 28-year-old was shot in the leg.

Investigators say the victim managed to grab the weapon and toss it into the restaurant out of the suspect’s reach.

He was taken to the hospital and is expected to be OK.

Terrified patrons left their unfinished meals and fled.

Meanwhile, the suspects jumped into a dark-colored SUV driven by a third man and took off.

Investigators are using surveillance video and other evidence to try to solve the case.

Police say it’s unclear why the two restaurant patrons were targeted.

Copyright 2021 WCBS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies are searching for the car involved in the hit and run.
Resident finds man struck and killed by car along highway
Huntington police investigating case of possible abuse after infant’s death
Huntington police investigating case of possible abuse after infant’s death
A man was taken to the hospital Wednesday night after a tree fell on his car along Greenbrier...
Man seriously injured after tree falls on car
Troopers say Ramey confessed to murdering Adkins and concealing her body inside the home.
Woman arrested for murder after body is found inside trash bag
Forget, 60, is wanted for attempted lewd molestation of a minor and the delivery of a...
U.S. Marshals searching for man accused of sex crimes against children

Latest News

Power poles in Fort Gay that neighbors said have not been trimmed recently.
WSAZ INVESTIGATES | Power Struggle
Federal government caps monoclonal antibody treatments available to states
Federal government caps number of monoclonal antibodies treatments for each state
The fires forced the evacuation of Sequoia National Park this week, and additional areas in the...
California wildfires threaten famous giant sequoia trees
A health advisory from the CDC in late August reported a rapid increase in Ivermectin...
Judge denies registered nurse’s demand for hospital to treat husband battling COVID-19 with ivermectin
Tire tracks left behind at Sleepy Hollow Golf Club
Vandals drive car through driving range at Sleepy Hollow Golf Club