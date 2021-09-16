‘Mass inmate disturbance’ reported at jail in southeast Ohio

ATHENS COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) – First responders are working Thursday afternoon to “quell a mass inmate disturbance” at the Southeast Ohio Regional Jail, according to a spokesperson with the city of Nelsonville.

“The disturbance is contained to the facility and is being cleaned up at this time. There is no danger to the public,” the Nelsonville public information officer said in a news release

City police are working with jail staff to stabilize the situation.

