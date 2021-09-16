Advertisement

Ohio to receive 855 displaced Afghans

Afghan refugees line up for food in a dining hall at Fort Bliss' Doña Ana Village where they...
Afghan refugees line up for food in a dining hall at Fort Bliss' Doña Ana Village where they are being housed in Chaparral, N.M., Friday, Sept. 10, 2021. The Biden administration provided the first public look inside the U.S. military base where Afghans airlifted out of Afghanistan are screened, amid questions about how the government is caring for the refugees and vetting them.(David Goldman | AP Photo/David Goldman)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 4:34 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSAZ) - Ohio Governor Mike DeWine Thursday announced that Ohio received notification from the federal government that 855 Afghan evacuees will come to Ohio through the U.S. Department of State’s Afghan Placement and Assistance (APA) Program.

The first group of Afghan evacuees totals 37,000 individuals nationwide.

The federal government has told Ohio the placements will be to eight local resettlement agencies located mainly in northeast and central Ohio.

“These are individuals who have been partners with United States and deserve our support in return for the support they’ve given us,” said Governor DeWine. “Thank you to the resettlement agencies and communities who have stepped forward and demonstrated they have the resources necessary to help these individuals in their time of need.”

The purpose of the federal APA Program is to provide newly arrived Afghans with initial relocation services as they begin to rebuild their lives in the United States. The federal government is screening and vetting particpants in this program. These are individuals who have not yet received refugee status, nor a special immigrant visa. They are arriving to the U.S. under a legal mechanism known as humanitarian parole. Managed by the federal government, humanitarian parole provides temporary authorization to enter the U.S., based on humanitarian or significant public benefit reasons.

