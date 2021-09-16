One taken to hospital after tree falls on car

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- One person has been taken to the hospital Wednesday night after suffering a heart attack and being involved in a single-vehicle accident.

That’s according to Metro 911.

It happened just before 9 p.m. Wednesday in the 1200 block of Greenbrier Street.

Dispatchers say a tree fell on the car and the hillside is sliding.

The West Virginia Department of Highways has been notified and are on their way.

The road is shut down, dispatchers say.

WSAZ has a crew headed to the scene.

This is a developing story. Keep checking the WSAZ App for the latest information.

