Search for next Marshall University president narrowed to 16

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Marshall University Presidential Search Committee will present a list of recommended finalists to the Board of Governors Executive Committee on Sept. 30.

This comes after the committee completed 16 in-person interviews this week at an off-site location, according to Patrick Farrell, chairman of the Marshall Board of Governors.

According to the letter, “A majority of the candidates represented at least one measure of gender, ethnic or racial diversity, and came from a variety of academic and professional backgrounds. We had wide-ranging discussions that focused on Marshall’s mission and student success.”

On-campus, public events with the finalists are expected to be scheduled during the week of Oct. 11.

