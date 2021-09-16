Advertisement

Spring Valley High School reports damage connected to viral social media challenge

TikTok logo
TikTok logo(AP)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 2:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A principal in the region is reporting damage believed to be in connection to a viral social media challenge encouraging students to steal from their schools.

It’s known by the hashtag “devious lick.”

The Spring Valley High School principal tells WSAZ.com a soap dispenser in a restroom was damaged Wednesday evening.

The principal says the school staff will be monitoring the bathrooms between classes.

Cameras are located outside the restrooms, so they can track who is coming and going, principal John Hayes says.

The school’s administration will be interviewing students to see if they can determine who is responsible for the damage.

TikTok has banned the viral challenge known by the hashtag “devious lick.”

Anyone searching for “deviouslick” will now get a “No results found” message.

Schools across the country have reported damage due to the challenge.

TikTok pulls ‘devious licks’ videos of kids stealing from schools

