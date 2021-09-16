Three more COVID-related deaths reported in southeast Ohio county

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) – Three more deaths connected with COVID-19 are reported in Scioto County.

Health officials released that information Thursday, saying the latest victims were a 69-year-old woman, a 73-year-old man, and a 45-year-old woman. Their deaths bring the countywide death toll to 112 people.

Also on Thursday, health officials reported 137 new COVID cases, bringing the pandemic total to 9,903.

Community transmission in Scioto County is still considered high.

According to county health officials, the vaccination rate is 38.96%.

