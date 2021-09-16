Advertisement

US govt advisers get set to decide need for boosters

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 1:34 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. government advisers will debate Friday if there’s enough proof that a booster dose of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine is safe and effective.

It’s the first public step toward deciding which Americans may get an extra dose and when. The Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday posted much of the evidence that it will ask outside experts to consider at Friday’s meeting.

But the agency struck a neutral tone in reviewing the data and discussing the rationale for boosters. That careful approach is notable given that White House officials have been previewing a booster campaign that they hoped to begin next week.

Pfizer is making the argument that while protection against severe disease is holding strong in the U.S., immunity against milder infection wanes somewhere around six to eight months after the second dose. The drugmaker is pointing to data from Israel, which began offering boosters over the summer.

The U.S. already offers an extra dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines to people with severely weakened immune systems.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies are searching for the car involved in the hit and run.
Resident finds man struck and killed by car along highway
Huntington police investigating case of possible abuse after infant’s death
Huntington police investigating case of possible abuse after infant’s death
Troopers say Ramey confessed to murdering Adkins and concealing her body inside the home.
Woman arrested for murder after body is found inside trash bag
A man was taken to the hospital Wednesday night after a tree fell on his car along Greenbrier...
Man seriously injured after tree falls on car
Forget, 60, is wanted for attempted lewd molestation of a minor and the delivery of a...
U.S. Marshals searching for man accused of sex crimes against children

Latest News

Ken Jennings appears at the 2020 ABC Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour in...
‘Jeopardy!’ hosts: Mayim Bialik, Ken Jennings will finish 2021
Andy Shares Your Photos 9 16 2021
Andy shares your weather photos | Sept. 16
Fall Retreat Brown Dog Yoga
Fall retreat with Brown Dog Yoga
Thousands of migrants have gathered at a US southern border bridge.
Mayor says thousands of migrants gathered at US southern border bridge
President Joe Biden speaks during a briefing from fire agency officials in Boise, Idaho.
LIVE: Biden remarks on economy, middle class