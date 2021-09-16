Vandals drive car through driving range at Sleepy Hollow Golf Club

HURRICANE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The beautiful landscape and lush green playing surfaces are all part of the golfing experience at Sleepy Hollow. Groundskeepers like Collin Southern work tirelessly to make sure the private course is in pristine condition.

“It’s everyday, and people don’t understand the time and effort and money it takes to upkeep,” Southern said.

That is why he was so frustrated to find fresh tire marks and mud kicked up on the driving range Wednesday morning.

“First reaction is disappointment and, if I’m being honest, frustration in general. From there, you start wondering who did it and asking, how are we going to move on from it?” Southern said

He said the grass on the range was still recovering from a similar incident. It happened less than three weeks ago, and crews had worked hard to repair that damage.

“It’s never been an issue in the past, but clearly somebody has made it a point to make it an issue now,” Southern said.

To add insult to injury, crews had just finished seeding an additional tee box to be used during the winter months. All of that work was quickly ruined in just one night.

“That right there takes four guys a half a day to do. Now we’re looking at stripping sod and having to come back in and level this out. You know, it might take a week before we even get it looking presentable again,” Southern said.

Without cameras in the area, there is hardly any way to pinpoint who might be responsible. Southern thinks the same perpetrator is responsible for both incidents this month.

“Same vehicle, in the same month, using the same tracks to get in and out. It’s just extremely disappointing to think that somebody would do that. Let alone, do it twice. The second time being worst than the first,” Southern said.

He estimates the damage will cost more than $1,000 to repair. Southern asks that if anyone has information about who might be responsible, to contact Sleepy Hollow Golf Club.

