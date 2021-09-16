Woman pleads guilty to federal sex trafficking charge, faces life in prison

FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A woman from Fayette County pleaded guilty Wednesday to a federal charge related to sex trafficking.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Kristen Naylor-Legg agreed to provide her co-defendant Larry Clay Jr. with a 17-year-old female relative for sexual relations.

At the time, Clay was an employee of the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department and the chief of police for the Gauley Bridge Police Department.

Naylor-Legg admitted that on the first occasion she was paid $100 by Clay. The second time, she said Clay had agreed to pay her $50 in exchange for sex with the minor but ultimately did not give her the money.

She faces life in prison when she’s sentenced Dec. 9.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.