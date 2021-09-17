Advertisement

1971 Young Thundering Herd return to Huntington

By Joseph Payton
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 7:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - As the Marshall Thundering Herd prepares to host East Carolina on Saturday, the 1971 Young Thundering Herd have descended upon Huntington for a reunion. That means players and coaches like Red Dawson are back on campus.

On Friday, he sat near the fountain and watched the “We Are Marshall” movie -- a story that he lived as an assistant coach from 1970 to 1971.

Before he sat down on campus, he reunited with 47 players of the 1971 team at Pullman Square. Former Head Coach Jack Lengyel was there too.

“When they played, the things we did together, and the times we had,” Lengyel said. “We shared the battle together, and that makes us blood brothers.”

He accepted an impossible job as Marshall’s Head Coach in 1971. On Friday, he got a chance to speak in front of his football family, along with many others.

“It was awesome to play on the same team as you guys,” said former defensive tackle Allen Meadows.

Many recalled the memorable upset victory over Xavier during that 1971 season.

“The running back that caught that pass and won the football game, Terry Gardner, I coached him! It’s because I taught him how to look that ball into his hands,” said former assistant coach Mickey Jackson, with a smile.

Even WSAZ’s very own Keith Morehouse weighed in on the microphone.

“I do remember sitting the stands after that game and we didn’t leave for awhile. Mom let us hang around, and we were in wonderment that Marshall was able to win that game,” said Morehouse.

Former player Lester Brian Hicks said they didn’t know then what they know now.

“It means a lot now. We didn’t understand it at the time, but now we can see the fruits of our labor,” Hicks said.

“It’s such an emotional thing but that’s who we were,” Meadows said. “We were the guys who brought it back.”

