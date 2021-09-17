Advertisement

Antibody clinic opens Friday at Kanawha Co Health Department

An antibody treatment center opens Friday at the Kanawha County Health Department.
An antibody treatment center opens Friday at the Kanawha County Health Department.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 7:56 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Select people struggling with COVID now have a new option to help recover.

The Kanawha County Health Department opens an antibody treatment center Friday morning. The KCHD requested $1 million of emergency state funding from the department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) to treat COVID-positive patients with antibody treatments. KCHD has not yet received that funding, but says they have enough money of their own to open on a small scale.

This means starting Friday, they’ll treat three people in the morning and three people in the afternoon.

Kanawha Charleston Health Department Director Dr. Sherri Young says, in the meantime, they’re going to look at other avenues of funding, such as FEMA, to be able to increase that number of patients.

Walk-ins are not allowed. To get the antibody treatment you must be COVID-positive, at least 12 years of age, at least 80 pounds, and have a referral from your doctor, and be a Charleston Area Medical Center patient.

Young said she hopes to start having patients outside of CAMC come in with doctor referrals in a couple of weeks, but there is no set date yet.

She says this antibody treatment does not prevent someone from getting COVID. However, it gives COVID-positive patients the help to recover quickly -- ultimately helping to relieve stress from overflowing hospitals.

