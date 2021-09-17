First Warning Forecast | Summer this weekend, fall next week

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Yes, the calendar says this is the last weekend in summer as the fall equinox lands on Wednesday at 3:20 PM. However, the weather will match up quite well as warm temperatures this weekend give way to much cooler conditions by the end of next week. The temperature swing will also be accompanied by increasing chances for showers and thunderstorms towards mid-week, with drier weather to finish.

An isolated shower or two remains possible through sunset Friday evening, otherwise expect dry conditions under a mostly clear sky. Temperatures stay on the warm side, falling to near 70 degrees by midnight.

Continue to expect a mainly clear sky overnight, however, a new flare-up of isolated showers is likely. Low temperatures fall to the mid 60s with areas of fog.

While an isolated shower is possible at any point during the day Saturday, plenty of dry hours will be seen under a mostly sunny sky. High temperatures rise to the mid 80s.

Sunday stays dry with continued sunshine and high temperatures remaining in the mid 80s.

Monday turns partly cloudy with a few passing showers and thunderstorms. High temperatures stay near the mid 80s.

For Tuesday, the sky stays partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Afternoon temperatures come up a little cooler near 80 degrees.

Wednesday, the first day of fall, sees widespread showers and thunderstorms with a passing cold front. Heavy rainfall is possible. Temperatures quickly drop from the mid 70s towards midday to the upper 50s by nightfall.

Thursday morning starts with temperatures near 50 degrees, and high temperatures only reach the upper 60s for the afternoon. A mostly sunny sky will be seen.

Friday morning begins even chillier with lows in the mid 40s. The afternoon ends off near 70 degrees as sunshine continues to dominate.

