Former W.Va. Delegate plans to sue Gov. Justice again

A former member of the West Virginia House of Delegates sent a letter to Gov. Jim Justice, letting him know he plans on filing another lawsuit against him.(Gov. Justice Office)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 11:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A former member of the West Virginia House of Delegates sent a letter to Gov. Jim Justice, letting him know he plans on filing another lawsuit against him.

Isaac Sponaugle says he will Justice, the Republican governor, for his failure to abide by an agreement reached earlier this year that he would reside in Charleston, at the seat of government, which is constitutionally mandated.

“Jim Justice hasn’t lived up to his word that he would reside at the seat of government,” Isaac Sponaugle stated. “It’s his choice on how this will proceed, but he will reside at the seat of government, either voluntarily or involuntarily, as long as he remains Governor of the State of West Virginia.”

A personal attorney for the governor responded Thursday afternoon.

“We were disappointed to see Mr. Sponaugle grasping for media attention by trying to revive this pointless case, which he already took $65,000 in state money for settling once,” attorney Steve Ruby said. “The people of West Virginia know exactly how hard Governor Justice works and how much he’s accomplished for the state. They know he’s on the job for them every day, either in Charleston or out among the 99% of West Virginians who don’t live in the capital.”

The former Democratic lawmaker, who represented Hardy and Pendleton counties, and Gov. Justice have been going back and forth on this issue since 2018.

