Huntington man arrested in double shooting

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A Huntington man was arrested in a connection to a shooting on Thursday.

According to a criminal complaint, Dalton G. McGuire is being charged with the shooting and killing of Melvin Courts and Kelli Adkins. We reported this back in 2018, you can read the original story here.

The criminal complaint states that McGuire shot and killed Adkins and Courts on June 6, 2018 at approximately 2:28a.m. at 1330 Huntington Ave. Apt. #2. Adkins was found on the floor in the living room and Courts was found in the back bedroom on the floor. Both were found dead on scene.

McGuire is being held at the South Regional Jail with no bond.

