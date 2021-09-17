Durst jury reaches verdict in killing of his best friend

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — A Los Angeles jury reached a verdict Friday in the lengthy murder trial of New York real estate heir Robert Durst.

Jurors deliberated about 7 hours over three days before announcing they had reached a decision in the slaying of his best friend.

Durst, 78, faces life in prison if convicted of murder in the shooting death of his friend, Susan Berman, in her Los Angeles home in December 2000.

Prosecutors said Durst silenced Berman to prevent her from telling police what she knew about the disappearance and suspected killing of his wife in New York in 1982.

Durst testified he didn’t kill his wife or Berman, though he said he’d lie if he had done so.

He was acquitted of murder in the 2001 killing of a neighbor in Texas.

