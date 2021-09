JACKSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - After a three day jury trial, a man was found guilty of second degree sexual assault and one count of strangulation on Thursday.

Caleb Atkins was found guilty of those charges and is being held at the South Central Regional Jail to wait sentencing at a later date.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.