Man wanted in deadly hit-and-run incident

BOONE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Deputies need your help finding a suspect in a deadly hit-and-run incident that happened early Wednesday in the Spruce area of Boone County.

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of Paul “PJ” Williams, 33, of Jeffrey. He faces a charge of leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death, according to the Boone County Sheriff’s Department.

Larry A. Pauley, 34, of Jeffrey, died in the incident along state Route 17.

Anyone with information about where Williams might be is asked to call investigators at 304-369-9913.

