Advertisement

More than 2,500 customers without power

That’s according to Appalachian Power’s outage map as of 9 p.m. Thursday.
That’s according to Appalachian Power’s outage map as of 9 p.m. Thursday.(AP)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 9:08 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- According to Appalachian Power, 2,586 customers are without power in Kanawha County.

That’s according to the company’s outage map as of 9 p.m. Thursday.

Marmet Mayor David Fontalbert says people who do not have an internet-based telephone provider like Suddenlink should not have a problem getting in contact with 911 should an emergency arise.

Fontalbert says residents who need anything can head down to Town Hall where police and fire department staff are available to help.

As of 9 p.m. Thursday, Appalachian Power’s outage map indicates power should be restored by 4 a.m. Friday.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man was taken to the hospital Wednesday night after a tree fell on his car along Greenbrier...
Man seriously injured after tree falls on car
Deputies are searching for the car involved in the hit and run.
Resident finds man struck and killed by car along highway
Huntington police investigating case of possible abuse after infant’s death
Huntington police investigating case of possible abuse after infant’s death
Troopers say Ramey confessed to murdering Adkins and concealing her body inside the home.
Woman arrested for murder after body is found inside trash bag
Forget, 60, is wanted for attempted lewd molestation of a minor and the delivery of a...
U.S. Marshals searching for man accused of sex crimes against children

Latest News

Dr. Bechara Choucair, the White House Vaccination Coordinator, sits down for a one-on-one...
One-on-one interview with White House Vaccination Coordinator
WSAZ's Brendan Tierney sits down for an exclusive interview with Appalachian Power President...
WSAZ Investigates | Power Struggle
WSAZ's Brendan Tierney previews his Power Struggle investigation
WSAZ's Brendan Tierney previews his Power Struggle investigation
Calendar generic
Later school start for Kanawha County students in 2022-2023