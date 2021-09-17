More than 2,500 customers without power

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- According to Appalachian Power, 2,586 customers are without power in Kanawha County.

That’s according to the company’s outage map as of 9 p.m. Thursday.

Marmet Mayor David Fontalbert says people who do not have an internet-based telephone provider like Suddenlink should not have a problem getting in contact with 911 should an emergency arise.

Fontalbert says residents who need anything can head down to Town Hall where police and fire department staff are available to help.

As of 9 p.m. Thursday, Appalachian Power’s outage map indicates power should be restored by 4 a.m. Friday.

